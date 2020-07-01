Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been trending on social media after he followed Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram. He is surprised and delighted over this development, but he says that his mother is worried.

With 4.9 million followers, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular Television stars on Instagram. Post her stint on Bigg Boss 13, her popularity has grown multifold. She often keeps her followers informed about her personal and professional life and interact with them. She posted her photo on June 30 and captioned with, "Respect everyone ✅ ✨ "

Like Shehnaaz, Bollywood actor Kartika Aryan is also a heartthrob of the nation. In fact, he is even more popular than her as he has 17.9 million followers on Instagram. He followed her on Instagram on June 30. In reply to her above post, he also left a cryptic comment, which reads, "Usko bhi jisne sabse pehle Bat khaya tha ? "

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were apparently thrilled to see a reply to her comment coming from a popular Bollywood actor of Kartika Aryan's stature. Her elated fans, who aware of her love for him, started trending the hashtag #KartikaAryan Twitter and other social media channels. He was all thrilled to see the trend and he wrote, "Kuchh bhi bolo #KartikAaryan trending dekh ke maza bada aata hai ."

Hours before this development, Kartik Aryan shared a photo featuring his mother feeding him, while his father watched them. He captioned the picture with, "Gearing up for Modi ji's Address to the Nation "

Though he was thrilled over his name trending on social media, Kartik Aaryan's mother was anxious over the reason for this trend. Hence, he requested his Twitter and Instagram followers to tell him the reason. He wrote, "Yaar please koi bata do shaam se Trend kyun ho raha hai #KartikAaryan Ab Mummy ko tension aa rahi hai ."

It should be recalled here that along with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan appeared on Bigg Boss 13 to promote their film Love Aaj Kal 2 last year. Shehnaz Gill's entertaining banter with Kartik is still fresh in the minds of her fans. She was seen flirting with Kartik and Salman Khan had told that she didn't spare Gautam Gulati and kissed him. She had told him that her love for Kartik was genuine.

Then Shehnaz had revealed that she follows Kartik on Instagram and sends him direct messages and photos. But she had complained that her requests go pending as he doesn't see them. She had said that she really loves Kartik. But Salman said that she had earlier said the same to Gautam, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra. She had countered him, saying the difference between dirty 'I love you' and the true one.