Kartik Aaryan is one of the most eligible bachelors of the industry. The handsome hunk has been smashing box office with his performances. And his personal life too has always been in the news. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor has earlier been linked with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. And the latest buzz suggests that there might be something brewing between him and Tara Sutaria.

Kartik - Tara's camaraderie

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria were recently spotted exiting a party which was also attended by other celebs. Kartik shielded Tara from the paparazzi and the duo shared a tight hug before bidding adieu to one another. The video of the same has taken over the internet with many wondering if there is something brewing between the two.

Tara in Aashiqui 3?

Social media was quick to comment on the video and many hoped to see Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria as a couple. There were also some reports of Tara being approached to play the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. However, Anurag Basu cleared the air around the same. "No, the female lead of the film has not been finalised yet. Everything out there is speculation," Basu told HT. On being asked if Tara is in consideration, the ace director said, "No. No one has been finalised."

Kartik on joining Aashiqui franchise

"The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Sir's work and collaborating with him on this one has definitely shaped me in many ways," Kartik had said about being a part of the franchise.