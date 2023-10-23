And right when it seemed that everything was back to being cordial between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, things seem to have taken a turn. Kartik Aaryan has reportedly turned down the invitation to appear on Koffee with Karan season 8. Reports have been doing the rounds stating that Karan was quite keen on having Kartik onboard but the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor stated he wasn't 'ready' for it yet.

Kartik says NO to KWK 8

Kartik reportedly doesn't want to be grilled by Kartik Aaryan on personal issues and is not ready for a no holds barred session. "Kartik doesn't feel he is ready yet to face Karan's no-holds-barred grilling yet. He is too shy, and not ready for the bare-all experience," a TOI report stated. The source further added, ''Of course, people will jump to the conclusion that Kartik and Karan's patch-up in Toronto last month was a hoax. But this isn't true."

What went wrong

Kartik Aaryan was brought onboard for Karan Johar's much awaited Dostana 2. What went wrong between the two remained unknown but the fall out was massive and quite hostile. Several theories about why Kartik was thrown out of the project floated on social media and many sympathised with the "outsider".

Kartik on negative PR

It was at an awards show where KJo and Aaryan seemed to have buried the hatchet. Kartik Aaryan had once said in an interview that the negative publicity did make him question himself as to why it was happening to him. He also added that when his family started getting affected by the rumours is when it hit him hard. However, the actor maintained that he just wanted to concentrate on his work and didn't want to speak about it.