One of the iconic comedy films of Bollywood - 'Hera Pheri' is all set for its third installment but fans are disappointed and heartbroken after Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is joining him and Suniel Shetty.

A fan on Twitter asked Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

Reacting to this news, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "Since @Sir Paresh Rawal, revealed the secret so let me give full news!@The Aaryan Kartik has singed #HeraPheri3. Paresh and @SunielVShetty will also play their roles. Producer #FerozNadiadwala has asked @BazmeeAnees to direct it. Now Anees Bhai has to choose between #BB3 and #HP3." (Bhool Bhulaiyaa3 & Hera Pheri 3)

Fans reacted sharply to this news and dropped comments like, "No Akshay, No Hera Pheri," "And what about Akshay Sir ? I know without you Hera pheri mein koi maza nhi", "Gaya film pani me,"End of a comedy era, "plzz dont destroy ur iconic franchise," "No Hate To Kartik Aaryan But Hera Pheri 3 Without Akshay Kumar like Life Without Colours," "sorry to say kartik aaryan is not perfect for raju og is og," and many more.

Hera Pheri, a movie for generations

Hera Phera is a cult film and each one of us has grown up watching the film. The film completed 20 years in 2022 and is still on everyone's must-watch list to date. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by A. G. Nadiadwala.

Over the years it has acquired a cult status thanks to its quirky yet memorable characters Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Babu Bhai (played by Paresh Rawal), and Shyam (played by Suniel Shetty) and the hilarious comedy of errors they find themselves in.

On the professional front

Kartik will be next seen in Freddy which will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also feature in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

Aaryan is also starring in Aashiqui 3 and 'Captain India' along with Kabir Khan's untitled next. His previous film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was a super hit this year.