Kartik Aaryan had a surprise for his fans on his birthday. One of the busiest actors of the generation, Kartik took to social media to share the teaser of his upcoming film – Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The handsome hunk has been paired opposite Ananya Panday in the film. Aaryan plays the role of a mamma's boy 'Ray', while Ananya character of 'Rumi' is looking for 90s style love story.

Kartik's return gift

"Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!" Aaryan wrote sharing the teaser. Ever since the teaser dropped, social media has been abuzz with reactions. While many have loved the film, a section feels Kartik Aaryan has been doing the same, repetitive roles.

Another section feels that Ananya Panday hasn't put any effort into acting and neither has Kartik. It all started with a Reddit thread that read, "Ananya should just go ...she just doesn't have it in her to act, she is putting Zeo effort in acting and her dialogue delivery is awful. She has negative screen presence."

Reddit reacts

And soon, comments took off. "It's crazy how far family connections and privilege can take you. She is terrible. No I'm not gonna applaud her for being bearable and playing herself in a few films," read a comment.

"Not a single movie where she's acted well when she's not playing herself," another comment read.

"Ananya is worse but here I am disappointed with kartik Aryan...why does he do same type of acting in every film ...I am just irritated," a reddit user commented.

"What the hell is the acting graph gonna go guys," another reddit user opined.

"I'm too distracted by Akshay Kumar Jr to even notice her," read a comment.

"It's not like Karthik is giving some national award-winning performance here to be honest. I really don't like her but it really is the battle of the lowest standards of acting," another comment read.

"How do these guys waste crores and crores of money in making these crap movies with crappy acting and even crappier actors...we as audience don't need to see the full trailer to guess the future of such movies...I guess the money is there for laundering... that's why it does not hurt them to lose it," one more of the comments read.

"All we see in any Kartik Aryan movie is Kartik Aryan himself, there's no variation," a Reddit user opined.

"It's an established fact Ananya can't but why does Karthik Aryan's character in every damn movie feel the same I really can't see the difference anymore between his roles," one more of the comments on reddit read.