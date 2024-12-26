It seems like all is well between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. The duo has finally patched up before 2024 ends. For the unversed, in 2021, it was announced that Kartik would be part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2, but somehow, that didn't materialise.

Things turned ugly when a lot was written in the media about the feud. However, after two years, Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar's much-awaited collaboration is finally happening.

Karan Johar ends feud with Kartik Aaryan

On Wednesday, Karan Johar took to social media and announced a film titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film starring Kartik, is helmed by Satya Prem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans, and is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.

Taking to social media Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kartik Aaryan, and Namah Pictures shared an announcement teaser for their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The 34-second teaser features Kartik Aaryan's voiceover, where he humorously recounts his last three failed relationships and vows to make the fourth one work.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kartik shared the announcement video, which featured his voiceover. Kartik talks about having three breakups and how his exes have had a hard time without him. He will now make sure that his fourth relationship does not suffer. 'Mummy kasam khayi hain maine (I have taken mother's promise),' he adds.

The female lead for the film has not yet been announced, but fans are already eager for more details. Adding to the excitement, Karan Johar reshared the promo on his Instagram, calling it a "merry gift this Christmas" and expressing his support for Kartik.

After making the announcement, Kartik and Karan indulged in fun banter on social media. Take a look. Karan Johar shared a story that reads, 'To anyone I offended in 2024, work on yourself so I don't have to do it again in 2025 ."

This marks the first time Kartik and Karan Johar are collaborating on a film.

All you need to know about fallout

Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019. The filming of the project had come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports of the fallout between the actor and the filmmaker began circulating.