Of late, rumour has been doing the rounds that Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan and the talented Sara Ali Khan, who were rumoured to be dating, have parted ways. Apparently, all is not well between the two and they are not in talking terms as well.

Recently, gossip mill was abuzz that Kartik, who would be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, refused to shoot with the actress. This certainly left the actor's fans shocked. However, turned out that the report was false.

A source told IWMBuzz that the entire shoot for Imtiaz's Aaj Kal is complete and that no shoot is pending. The source further added that even if they were called for reshoot, Kartik would have not dared to refuse Imtiaz.

"No patchwork shooting was required, as reported. Imtiaz Ali never asked Kartik and Sara to do additional shooting. And if he did, do you think Kartik would have the guts to say no to him? Abhi woh itna bada nahin ho gaya hai (he hasn't become so big yet)," the source told the portal.

Reason behind Kartik-Sara alleged split

Sara and Kartik's love affair had taken the internet by storm. They were spotted hanging out together on several occasions and also posing for the paparazzi. It was said that the reason behind the alleged cute couple's split was Ananya Pandey. Ever since Kartik and Ananya worked together for Pati Patni Aur Woh, the dating rumours started causing a rift between Sara and Kartik and they eventually called it quits.

Kartik saves Sara from embarrassing moment

Meanwhile, Kartik saved Sara from an embarrassing moment when the latter used a cuss word on stage at the recently held Star Screen Awards 2019.

It so happened that Sara, along with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik, was on the stage to host a segment. Once on the stage, Sara took the mic and started speaking to the audience. But as the mic was not functioning initially, she was not audible. So in a loud tone, the actress said "Mic on please" several times. By the time the mic started functioning, Sara had lost her cool and vented out her anger by uttering the cuss word B*#$@*@#. Unfortunately for her, the entire crowd heard her abuse clearly.

This left the audience stunned and Sara embarrassed. However, to lighten the situation, Kartik laughed it off and everyone joined in the laughter.