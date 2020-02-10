Kartik Aaryan is once again on the hitlist of trollers for making a controversial statement against women in general. The actor who is currently promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan has been giving several media interviews and attending various events.

In one such media interview, Kartik was asked about his take on the comparisons being made between him and Ayushmaan Khurrana.

Replying to the same the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' actor said that it happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects, while he does films about women with defects! The moment his comment went viral the actor received a lot of flak from netizens on social media.

While in an interview with ETimes the actor clarified the blunder and said that he was quoted out of context. Kartik said, "We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it."

Elaborating further, he added, "We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it."

This is not the first time Kartik has triggered a controversy. Though he holds a huge female fan base, the actor ends up making some bizarre statements against women and their modesty.

The last time the actor was caught in a mess for dialogue in his film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on 'marital rape'.

Though the dialogue was mouthed by Kartik Aaryan in a humorous way but was not taken in the right stride by netizens.

Marital rape dialogue chopped

This dialogue wasn't meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We never realized until the trailer came out, and decided to remove the dialogue soon.

"I can understand the issue is sensitive as I am one of the few actors who has done a film on marital rape 'Akashwani' and I understand the gravity of the issue."

Had disclaimer helped in the martial dialogue case

As an actor, we do our job and play different roles which are created by the filmmakers. Some filmmaker thinks that if we put disclaimers in smoking or other scenes like violence, it distracts the audience.

It is their point of view and they are the makers of their stories so they should take a call whether they should include such warnings for certain scenes or dialogues or not.

Kartik will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. It will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.