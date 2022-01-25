Shehzada producer has called Kartik Aaryan "extremely unprofessional". The producer, Manish Shah has revealed how Kartik Aaryan threatened to walk out of the film if the dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in cinemas. The producer revealed that since he had the rights to the dubbed Hindi version he incurred a loss of 20 crores.

What the producer said

Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen in Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The producer has revealed that Aaryan threatened to walk out of the film if the dubbed Hindi version released in cinemas. "The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him," he told India Today.

Shocking allegations

He further said, "I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing Rs 40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing Rs 20 crores. I spent Rs 2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him."

This comes after a few months of Dharma Productions dropping Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 over hush-hush whispers of "unprofessionalism."