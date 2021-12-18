And it seems Karan Johar's Dostana 2 might not see the light of the day. After the whole controversy around Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film, there was a buzz that someone else would step into his shoes.

There was also a rumor of Akshay Kumar replacing Kartik in the film. However, the latest we hear is that the time that would take to reshoot the entire film and the controversy around it has made Karan Johar shelve the project completely.

There was a report that said Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a massive fallout. Dharma Productions even released an official statement that someone else would be cast for the project. There was a strong buzz that Akshay Kumar would replace the male lead in the film but Karan remained mum on the subject.

Dostana 2 shelved

"There was a strong buzz all across that 'Dostana' would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik's shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely," reports Bollywood Hungama.

The report further stated, "He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with Shashank Khaitan. Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future."