Actor Kartik Aaryan treated fans with a fun dance video on his social media page on Thursday. What was interesting was his choice of track. Instead of a Bollywood song, the actor chose Telugu star Allu Arjun's popular track "Buttabomma".

Arjun's track "Buttabomma" was part of his 2020 superhit 2020 "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", which also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

Kartik posted a video where he is seen dancing in a studio with choreographers. He captioned the video as "Dance like __ ? ('No ones watching' mat likhna). @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat #Buttabomma #DanceLikeKartikAaryan."

The actor's video was flooded with compliments from Kartik's industry colleagues and fans. Actor Varun Dhawan was one of the first to comment with an "applauding" emoticon on Kartik's video.

Interestingly, Arjun's famous dance track "Seeti maar", from his 2017 hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham", was recreated in Salman Khan's film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".