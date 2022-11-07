Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood. While his name has often been linked with top actresses, the actor always maintains that he is single. However, as per the latest reports, there might be something brewing between the actor and someone special. There are rumours of something brewing between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor and Hrithik Roshan's cousin.

What's brewing

Yes, you read that right. Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan might be the new couple in B-town. A Pinkvilla report states that the two often visit each other's home and prefer chilling with one another at home rather than going out. The report also states that the duo drove around Juhu in Kartik's new McLaren on Diwali night. Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her debut with the sequel of Ishq Vishk titled Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Prior to this, Kartik was dating Sara Ali Khan. The two had almost made their relationship public during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal. What went wrong between the two remains unknown but soon after the release of the film, the two called it quits. Kartik was then linked with Janhvi Kapoor and even Ananya Panday.

When KJo blew the lid

It was Karan Johar who confirmed Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were indeed dating. "I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it's fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!" he said.