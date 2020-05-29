Actor Hrithik Roshan's first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer on Friday.

Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's uncle. "So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth light up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family," Hrithik Rosan wrote.

Pashmina enters films with theatre experience. She had worked in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest by Jeff Goldberg. Hrithik Roshan finds himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life.

"We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know, or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking, but because of your vulnerability that you allow radiating without judging it that makes you who you are! Films or not, you are a STAR! And I love you," he added.