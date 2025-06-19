While many were excited about Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday sharing screen space yet again after the commercially hit 2019 release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' there were many who were skeptical about it. As soon as it was announced on social media that the actors would be collaborating together for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' both the actors had to undergo a lot of scrutiny, and many publicly expressed their disdain about seeing Kartik and Ananya share screen space together. However, it seems like the leaked pictures from the sets of the film have only added fuel to the fire and have netizens mocking both the actors severely.

New pictures from the sets of the upcoming Ananya-Kartik starrer film emerged on the internet recently and soon after became the talk of the town. One could tell that the pictures were either from a song sequence or from a scene that was being shot on the beach.

In the viral pictures, both the actors were tanned, and netizens took very little time to understand that Ananya and Kartik had gotten fake tanning done for the shoot. What also truly set apart their looks was their hairstyles—while Kartik sported a mohawk, Ananya flaunted light-golden and brown highlights.

Even though the looks are very urban, boho, and chic, they did not really please the audience. Netizens started a discourse about Kartik and Ananya's looks on Reddit and posted the most hilarious comments.

A comment on the discourse read, "Kartik is giving this Jethalal hairstyle energy", while another read, "Kartik Aryan looks like a 50 year old's idea of what a youngster looks like."

An internet user mentioned, "the deepikafication of ananya" while another wrote, "What is this styling it is so disconnected from today's time. No genZ nor millennial dress like this. Who are they targeting to relate to them or become aspirational for. Because these looks are not aspirational at all."

Netizens also commented things like, "What's with the tan", "Ananya Patani?" "Ananya in her head thinks she looks hot. But her look is so bland", "Ananya Panday looks so Deepikafied" and "She wants to be DP and he wants to be Ranbir but it's giving just 'wannabe'."

The series of comments and the amount that the two young stars have been trolled over this one look are absolutely endless. 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' produced by Karan Johar, is going to be a rom-com that is scheduled to release in 2026.