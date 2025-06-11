Kartik Aaryan has once again joined hands with Dharma Productions with 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. Kartik and Karan Johar took to social media a few days back to make the announcement. Ananya Panday will be paired opposite Kartik in the comedy caper. The collaboration between the two K's comes after their massive fall out in 2019.

Exit from Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan was brought onboard for the cult 'Dostana' series opposite Janhvi Kapoor. What exactly went wrong remains unknown but Aaryan and Johar had a massive fall-out. Statements were made and soon, Kartik was out of 'Dostana 2'. Dharma Productions even made an official statement on the same. However, the actor-director met at an award show a few months back and seemed to have buried the hatchet.

How the two patched up

Now, in a recent interview, KJo has spilled the beans on how the two patched up. The Dharma honcho said that the two discussed it and decided to move on from the past. "I think we internally discussed it, worked it out and let bygones be bygones. Kartik is an immensely hardworking actor and a very connective big star today who has a wide audience space. He has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated and decided to come together — it was all lovely," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Karan further added that the two of them decided to look at their bigger goal rather than a trivial disagreement. He also stressed on how the entire film industry is like a big family and one doesn't leave the family when a disagreement happens.

"I have had, he's had issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. I believe that in a family, kabhi kabhi gile shikwe ho jaate hain (sometimes complaints and misunderstandings happen), but I think good people want to make good films, create good content and, as I said, we don't sweat the small stuff — we have a larger vision to look at," he added.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is scheduled to release in February, 2026.