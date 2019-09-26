Karthi's upcoming movie tentatively titled Sultan has landed in trouble after right-wing Hindu groups forced the makers to halt the shooting of the film in Dindigul. The activists from two groups (Hindu Makkal Katchi and Shiva Sena) assumed the movie to be based on 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and raising objections over shooting the film in the premises of a Hindu temple.

Now, the makers have come out with a press release to clear the confusions around the issue, while condemning such protests based on the caste and religious lines. Dream Warrior Pictures have said that the Tamil flick is not based on Tipu Sultan as assumed by the right-wing groups.

The production house claims that attacking movies have become an easy way of garnering instant publicity for some individuals and groups. It points out that the censor board will take care of what needs to be in the film and what not.

Dream Warrior Pictures further talks about the freedom of speech and condemns any attempt to curtail it. It ends on the note that the historical figures should be kept above religion and caste.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi and Shiva Sena had created ruckus at the shooting spot on Wednesday, 25 September, owing to which the shooting was cancelled. The team have also stated that the name of the movie has not been finalised, yet.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna romancing Karthi in Bhagyaraj Kannan-directorial film.

It may be recalled that the Hindu groups had earlier objected to Rajinikanth's rumoured project titled Sultan.

However, the movies in India have often faced the wrath of the one or the other religious groups. In the recent years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Padmavaat had landed in a similar situation after Karni Sena resorted to violent protests assuming that the movie had projected their queen Padmvaavat in a negative way. Several states banned the film.