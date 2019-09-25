Rashmika Mandanna has joined the list of actresses who wants to work with Tamil stars like Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. Her comment on her wish to share screen space with the Kollywood stalwarts have now gone viral social media sites.

At an award event, Rashmika Mandanna is heard saying, "I watch Rajini sir films, I want to act with Rajini sir. I also want to work with Ajith sir," However, the actress is visibly stunned over the loud cheering from the crowd and she looks clueless over it.

The host apparently reminds her that it is the power of Thala fans and the fans are cheering over her mention of Ajith.

After conquering the hearts of the youths in Karnataka and Andhra, Rashmika is now foraying into Kollywood with Karthi's Sulthan. She was also approached for Vijay's 63rd film.

"Someone from the team contacted me once, but thereafter none turned up for discussion," Rashmika Mandanna revealed about it in an interview during the promotion of her Dear Comrade.

The actress had also expressed her desire to work with Vijay in many of her interviews.

Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is juggling between Tamil and Telugu movies. She is busy with Karthi's bilingual movie Sulthan, Allu Arjun's untitled movie with Sukumar and Mahesh Babu's Sarilleru Neekevvaru. She is in talks for a few movies in different industries. Her next release in Pogaru in Sandalwood.

She started her career with blockbuster Kannada movie Kirik Party followed by a superhit movie in the form of Geetha Govindam in Tollywood.