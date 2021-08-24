Telugu actor Karthikeya Gummakonda got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy in a private event on Sunday, 22 August. They have been in a relationship for over a decade after meeting at NIT Warangal in 2010.

Karthikeya Gummakonda's Announcement

Announcing the news of the engagement, Karthikeya Gummakonda tweeted, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life. From 2010 when I first met Lohitha in NIT Warangal to now and many more such decades."

The actor also shared two pictures; one from the engagement and the other a throwback photo of them apparently taken many years ago.

If the reports in the Telugu media are to be believed, Karthikeya choose 22 August as his engagement as a tribute to Mega Star Chiranjeevi a the actor considers him as his idol.

The betrothal ceremony was graced by their close friends and relatives. It was held in the presence of limited guests considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

While the girl sported an expensive green and pink saree with matching ornaments, the boy donned an embroidered peach kurta.

Many celebrities wished the couple on Instagram. Check out their comments below:

Iswarya Menon: Congrats! God bless you both

Rajputpaayal: Many many congratulations buddy ...god bless both of u

itsmelavanya: Big congratulations karthikeyaaa

shivathkimar: Congratulations!!!

digaganasuryavanshi: Congratulationssssss❤️

sudhakarkkomakula: Congratulations Raja! @actorkartikeya and Lohitha!! Have a blessed life!

kamana10: Omg big big congratulations!!! God bless you both! You both make an amazing couple

shivani_rajshekhar1: This is tooo cute .. congratulations both of u ❤️

preyadarshe: Congratulations Anna

Karthikeya Gummakonda started his acting journey with Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017. However, it was Ajay Bhupathi-directed RX 100 which gave him the big break. Thereafter, he was seen in the movies like Hippi, Guna 369, Gang Leader, 90ML, and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Currently, he is part of Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Valimai and Sree Saripalli's Raja Vikramarka.