Actor Karthikeya Gummakonda, who is currently basking on the success of his recent films Gang Leader, Guna 369 and 90 ML has announced two of his upcoming films recently and is on cloud nine already. The actor is on a roll as he is on a signing spree. He has signed for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, which will be produced by Geetha Arts and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

This youngster has managed to entertain the audiences with his debut film RX 100 and it is said that filmmakers from Kollywood are approaching the actor to play some key roles in their film.

As per the latest reports, it is said that the makers of Valimai, which has Thala Ajith in lead role have approached Karthikeya to play antagonist in the film. This film is being directed by H Vinoth and reportedly, the Nerkonda Paarvai director met the Telugu actor for narration of the story after which he has been roped in for the project, finally.

Karthikeya has earlier played antagonist in Gang Leader and he has done it really well. It is said that the same role fetched Ajith's project to him. However, the official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made very soon.

Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios and will go on floors soon. It is said that director Vinoth has completed the pre-production work and has finalised locations for the film's shooting. The big-budget flick will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah will handle the cinematography while the editing will be done by Praveen KL.