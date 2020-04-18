Karnataka registered 12 new Covid positive cases in the past 19 hours, comprising a teenager boy among 11 male patients, raising the state's tally to 371, an official said on Saturday. Discharges rose by four in the past 19 hours from 88 to 92.

"Till date, 371 corona positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths and 92 discharges," said a health official. Among the 12 new Covid patients, 11 are male and one female -- including a 16-year-old boy.

Of the new cases, 11 are primary and secondary contacts of earlier cases, while a 65-year-old man from Mysuru is also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the new cases, Mysuru accounted for three, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi two each and Gadag, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Mandya and Dharwad one each.

Two secondary contacts of an earlier case, Mysuru pharmaceutical company employee, have tested positive in the past 19 hours. All the new cases are isolated in designated hospitals across the state.