As coronavirus cases rise to 9,150 in Karnataka, Kanakapura town in Ramanagara district has decided to go into self-imposed, voluntary lockdown till July 1.

During a meeting chaired by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president-designate DK Shivakumar, it was observed that Kanakapura will have 17 hours lockdown every day till July 1.

According to the KPCC Chief, DK Shivakumar, "This lockdown has nothing to do with the State government's guidelines. This will be voluntary and will be reviewed on July 1."

A press release stated that the measures were taken in order to protect the people especially the young and old during the pandemic.

All political representatives and traders have agreed to the town's decision to go under quarantine. Covid-19 tally crossed the 9,000-mark, with 453 new positive cases recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The virus also claimed 5 more lives, taking the state's toll to 137 till date.

Related