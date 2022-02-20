In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped on her birthday in the limits of Kamasamudra Police station in Kolar district of Karnataka.

The incident has come to light lately, and four accused have been arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Anand Kumar, Kantharaju, Praveen and Venu. Three are masons and one is a bus driver.

According to police, the girl studying in Class 9, who was angry with her parents for not buying her new clothes and chocolates, did not go to school and boarded a bus to Bangarapet on Friday.

Accused arrested after police alerted

The miscreants, who saw her alone, spoke to her sweetly and took her to a park and spent time till evening there.

Late in the evening the accused took her to the Tanimadagu village in a private bus. On the way the accused consumed liquor and gang-raped her in an isolated place.

The villagers, who heard the screams of the girl, informed the Kamasamudra police. The police rushed to the spot and took the accused persons into custody.

The girl has been treated at a government hospital. The police have booked a case under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from IANS)