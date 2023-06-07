The Congress-led government in Karnataka has made an announcement on Tuesday rto form an anti-communal wing under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

The primary objective of this wing is to address incidents of communal and moral policing in the region, ensuring that legal action is taken against those responsible, said Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasizing the immediate need for the anti-communal wing to counter moral policing.

During a meeting with senior police officers, including the IGP of the West Zone and the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, the minister said, "The coastal region has witnessed numerous instances of moral policing. If these incidents are not curbed, they will tarnish the reputation of the police department and the state. Stern action will be taken against moral policing, and to prevent it, we are establishing an anti-communal wing."

He further expressed the sentiment that the people of Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru are tired of the prevalent moral policing and hatred-mongering elements. "There is a lot of so-called moral policing happening in Mangaluru, particularly in Dakshina Kannada. People have grown weary of it. Therefore, we intend to put an end to moral policing and take necessary measures," he said.

"Our aim is to foster an environment of communal harmony, allowing people to live in peace. That's why we have made the decision today to form a dedicated force within the police to address this issue," Parameshwara added.

In its manifesto, the Congress party has pledged to take decisive action against individuals and organizations that propagate hatred among communities. The party is committed to firmly dealing with those who promote enmity or hatred based on caste and religion.

"We firmly believe in upholding the law and the Constitution, which cannot be violated by any individuals or organizations, be it Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India (PFI), or others, who incite animosity or hatred, irrespective of the communities involved. We will take decisive action within the bounds of the law, including imposing bans on such organizations," the party's manifesto stated.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, responded to the Congress' announcement, stating that any actions taken by the anti-communal wing should abide by the law.

"They are currently in power, so let them do as they wish. However, it is crucial that everything is carried out in accordance with the law. Our country has a judicial system, and I have faith in that system. As long as we are on the right side, we need not worry about these things," Bommai commented during a press interaction.