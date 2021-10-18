As the second wave of the Covid pandemic has waned in India, several states in India are reopening their educational institutions. Joining the bandwagon, Karnataka has decided to resume physical classes for students from the first standard to the fifth standard on October 25. The decision to resume classes has been made after the condition in the state were reviewed by the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Cases plummeting in Karnataka

Following the national trend, the number of fresh cases in Karnataka is also plummeting over the past few weeks, and it is one of the main reasons why the government decided to resume classes for young children.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka witnessed just 264 fresh cases and six Covid-related deaths. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is also just .43 percent.

School reopening under strict Covid safety protocols

In a statement issued, the Karnataka government made it clear that schools will be reopened amid strict Covid safety protocols. Only 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes at a time, and these students require parental consent to enter the classroom.

Before entering the school premises, there will be screening for Covid symptoms. Students who show Covid symptoms will not be granted entry to the schools.

School authorities should ensure that all Covid safety protocols which include the use of sanitizers, and the physical distancing of one meter are ensured in the classrooms. Moreover, classrooms and restrooms should be disinfected daily using Sodium Hypochlorite solution. Teachers and staff who have received both shots of vaccine will be allowed to enter the school premises. The operational guidelines on reopening classes 1 to 5 will be issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.