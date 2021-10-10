The second wave of the Covid pandemic in India has waned, and the nation is slowly adopting its reopening measures. Several worst-hit states like Kerala have opened educational institutions, and this move has been receiving mixed responses from the general public and medical experts. It should be noted that Kerala has reopened colleges at a time when the state has been reporting Covid cases with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of more than 10 percent. And now, top virologist Dr. Ian Lipkin, has warned that the worst of the Covid pandemic may not be over in India, as the country still does not have that safety armor.

What is the Covid safety armor?

According to Lipkin, the safety armor against Covid is nothing but the vaccination. Lipkin revealed that a country can be considered safe only if a large percent of the population receives the vaccination. However, Lipkin revealed that vaccination rates are not that high in India.

"Less than 20 percent of the Indian population is vaccinated. Then, 30 percent of the population under the age of 18 is not yet eligible for vaccination. So, this means that you don't have the sort of armor needed to safely reopen in that way," said Lipkin, PTI reports.

In India, the nationwide vaccination began on January 16. However, until now, people who are aged 18 and above are eligible to receive the vaccination against the pandemic.

Lipkin also stressed the vitality of developing vaccines that not only prevent the complications of the disease but also reduce the transmissibility of the infection.

More Covid variants to emerge in the future

While speaking at the India Today Conclave, Lipkin shockingly warned that more variants of Covid may get emerged in the future.

"Covid-19 has surprised us since it first emerged. I hope it's over but can not say with great confidence, it depends on how we respond," asserted Lipkin.

The virologist also shared his worries about a new influenza virus that is continuously evolving. Lipkin believes that viruses like these have the capability to trigger another outbreak in the future.