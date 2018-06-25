A boy of Sainik school from Madapur village in Karnataka's Kodagu district died under mysterious circumstances on the campus on Sunday. He was studying in class 9.

The boy's parents claim that a school teacher apprehended him for misconduct, the same day he went missing. The deceased boy's father is a hockey coach in the same school.

The parents of the boy and others protested against school authorities for foul play in front of the hospital. They claim that their son's body was directly sent to the government hospital from school without informing the local police. The case is under the jurisdiction of Kushalanagar police station, which interrogated the school's staff regarding the case.