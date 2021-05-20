Karnataka reported 32,281 new cases on Tuesday, with Bengaluru city on top with 11,772 fresh cases, while the first dose of vaccination -- Covishield or Covaxin -- is still not made available for any age group in the city.

However, the state health bulletin on Wednesday stated that 49,953 patients were discharged in a day, including 29,238 in Bengaluru as recoveries outnumbered 34,281 new Covid cases in Karnataka.

"With 49,953 patients discharged during the day, recoveries shot up to 17,24,438 across the state, while 32,281 new cases on Tuesday increased the state's Covid tally to 23,06,655, including 5,58,890 active cases," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 11,772 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 10,84,844, including 3,23,281 active cases, while recoveries rose to 7,51,324, with 29,238 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 468 lives, including 218 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 23,306 and the city's toll to 10,238 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

District-wise cases

Among districts which reported over 1,000 new cases on Tuesday are 2,427 in Tumakur, 2,234 in Belagavi, 1,730 in Mysuru, 1,428 in Hassan, 1,297 in Ballari and 1,047 in Chikkamgaluru, with the rest in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,29,538 tests conducted across the state during the day, 12,610 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,16,928 through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate declined to 26.46 per cent on Tuesday from 32.50 per cent on Monday, while case fatality rate dipped to 1.36 per cent on Tuesday from 1.73 per cent on Monday across the state.

Meahwhile, 66,305 people, including 53,150 above 45 years of age and 5,123 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

Cumulatively, 1,14,28,711 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state.

