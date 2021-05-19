The second wave of COVID-19 has proven to be deadlier than last as new variants of the virus have ravaged the states. In view of the record spike in COVID cases, many states went under complete lockdown and Karnataka was one of them. Bengaluru emerged as the epicentre of COVID, but things are slowly starting to cool down. The state government has taken many initiatives to bring the pandemic under control, and setting up triage centres across the city was one of them.

In a bid to help COVID patients and their families running from pillar to post seeking medical help, the city's civic body, BBMP was instructed to set up triage centres in each MLA constituency. These triage centres work 24x7 to provide assistance to walk-in patients as doctors work in three shifts to provide round-the-clock assessment and care.

The doctors at the triage centres will be in touch with physicians attached to them to seek expert advice. They will primarily assess the condition of the patient and accordingly admit them to CCC or refer them to a higher medical facility.

Where are COVID triage centres in Bengaluru?

Each of these triage centres will be attached to an exclusive referral hospital, even private as directed by the BBMP. There are a total of 1784 regular beds, 1003 oxygenated beds across these triage centres and CCCs in Bengaluru.

In case you are wondering where these triage centres and COVID care centres (CCC) are located across Bengaluru, here's a list along with contact numbers of nodal officers that can help:

East zone

Mangala Raitha Bhavan, Hebbal [Dr. Deepak - 9632074411] Dr. B R Ambedkar Medical College [Dr Vijay Kumar - 8197636042] Shantinagar Maternity Home [Dr. Jyothi - 9742816025] Government Boys Arts College, Shanthinagar Primerose [Dr. Ashwini - 9845383899] Dr. B. R Ambedkar Medical College - Shampura Main Road, KG Halli [Dr. Syed - 8971762520]

West zone

Dr Raj Kumar Kala Bhavan [Dr Aravind - 9980503368] Manvarthpete Maternity Home [Dr Poornima 9480683781] Subedarpalya Govt School [Dr Savitha 9886620365] Govt Unani Medical College [Dr Naila Rehman 9035732524] Nagaraj Maternity Home [Dr Girish 9663633008] Govt Ayurvedic Medical College [Dr Pradeep 9980767810] Kempegowda Samudaya Bhavan CCC [Dr Darshan 9731709732] Jjr General Hospital [Dr Rajesh 9740453184]

South zone

Adugodi Bosch CCC [Anilkumar 9880983448] Koramangala Indoor Stadium CCC [Rekha 9980889397] Vijayanagara Club [Shivanna 9513307766] Bunts School [Sandeep 9480685974] Medical And Engineering Hostel [Nandeesh 8050531440] Gg Halli Maternity Home [Anand G 973811334] Carmel Convent [Anusha 9164048546] Yoga Center [Santhosh Kumar 9632753654] Hosakerehalli Hospital [Chethan Naik 9964843326] Shuttle Court [Venkata Malavaiah 9738838938] Wilson Garden Meternity Home [Ranga Swamy 9902064578] Pobbathi Meternity Home [Benakesh 9448444598]

Bommanahalli

Blossom Mulitispeciality Hospital/Vintage Inn Hotel [Dr. Chandan 9901800222] Social Welfare Department Hostel [Dr. Nagendra 9845806028] Capital Wood Host Resort [Dr. Mohan 8217704124] Basava Bhavan, Begur Main Road, Hongasandra [Dr. Ranagarajan 9535058152]

Dasarahalli

Jindal Govt High School [Ravi Kumar 9448676356] Karmikara Bhavana [Dr John 9008435429]

Mahadevpura

Oyo Navyashree International Hotel, Vijnapura [Dr. Vaibhavi 8861012142] HAL [Dr. Amulya M 9448079544] Octavia Hotel [Dr. Sharath 9620365780] Key House Hotel [Dr. Niyaz Ahamed Khan 9845706091] Zinc Hotel [Dr. Rakshitha 7019281595] Oyo Town House [Dr. Sacheen 9916410224]

RR Nagar

Jnanabharathi (CCC} [Basavaraj 9480685630] Matthikere (J P Park) [Venkatesh 8892731589] Mallathalli (Jnanabharathi) [Vishwanath 9480684039] Herohalli [S R Prakash 9480683101] Kengeri Upangar [Basavaraj 9480685630] HMT [Bheemesh 9379231908] Kottigepalya [Mohamad Azmal Arif 9900260607]

Yelehanka