Every year, November 1 is celebrated as Karnataka Rajyotsava also known as Kannada Day or Karnataka Formation Day when the residents of the state celebrate its formation on November 1, 1956. The state was previously called Mysore and was renamed as Karnataka on 1 November 1973. Kannadigas across the world celebrate this day and in the state, it is celebrated on a grand scale. Red and yellow state flags are hoisted everywhere, especially in government and political party offices. It is also considered a government holiday.

Kannada Rajyotsava celebration

The main celebrations take place at Bengaluru's Krantiveera stadium where the state Chief Minister Yediyurappa hoists the state flag and makes a speech. The governor of the state will also address the gathering. In addition to this, the Rajyotsava awards will be distributed by the government of Karnataka, which is considered the second-highest civilian award in the state. This year, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will bestow the award on 64 eminent personalities in the state.

Other programmes on this day include the hoisting of the red and yellow Karnataka flag following a speech by the chief minister and the state's governor. The Kannada anthem chanting of Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate is also chanted with great fervor on this day. Many minor functions are also organized across Karnataka with festivals, music and dance performances.