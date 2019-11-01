Live

Celebrating the 64th Kannada Rajyotsava – marking the day all Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form Karnataka – the state will give away awards to 64 achievers from across fields on Friday, November 1.

The Rajyotsava award – second-highest civilian honour in the state – will be given to personalities from the fields of theatre, music, folk, sports, literature, Yakshagaana, film, small screen, medical, drawing, agriculture, law, education, journalism, social service and environment.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Culture Minister C T Ravi will give away the awards.

Apart from the awards, preparations have been made for major celebrations across the state. The official state flag is hoisted, followed by an address by the CM and the Governor. Other community festivals and concerts are also held, along with the chanting of Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate, which is the Kannada anthem.

Here are the Live updates of the day's celebrations:

Live Updates