The Department of Pre-University Education has announced to send the results of 2nd-year examinations to students via SMS before they are made available online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

S Suresh Kumar, the Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, revealed the date of the results on July 9. He had tweeted, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."

Today, the PU board has released a statement to media, announcing the date of 2nd year PUC results. It has stated that the results of II year will be declared at 11.30 am on July 14 and they will be made available on its official website at 12.00 pm. Unlike previous years, this year the government has planned to send the results via SMS at 12.00 pm, keeping the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The department of Pre-University Education will declare the results of 2019-20's 2nd year examinations at 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 14. The results will be made available on www.karresults.nic.in at 12.00 pm. The students, who have got pass percentage, will get their results via SMS to the mobile number (that they have registered during the admission) at 12.00," read the statement released to media.

How to receive Karnataka PUC Result on mobile via SMS:

The students, who have not registered their mobile numbers, have nothing to worry about it. They can get their results via an online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com. They can enter their registered mobile number and the date of birth on the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education.

This year, 5.59 lakh students wrote the exam in over 1,000 centres across Karnataka. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the PUC 2nd year results 2020 on its official website on July 20. The results will also be available on the PU Board and Karnataka results websites.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check Karnataka PUC Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site link given above.

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC result' link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration number on the new page.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.