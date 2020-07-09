Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar refuted the rumours that the PUC results 2020 will be declared today. The BJP leader has revealed that the Second PUC results will come out around July 20.

The Second PUC students in Karnataka wrote all the papers except English paper, before the colleges were shut down due to the lockdown. A lot was spoken about their anxiety over this paper. The state government gave them a sigh of relief, by conducting this English exam on June 18.

Students wait to see the results of PUC II year

Now, those students are eagerly waiting to see the results of the PUC II year. Of late, it was rumoured that the Karnataka Government would announce the results today. Suresh Kumar also received many calls regarding the result date. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister took to his Twitter account to clear the air.

Suresh Kumar said this morning, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."

This year, around 5.59 lakh students wrote the exam in over 1,000 centres across Karnataka. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the PUC 2nd year results 2020 on its official website on July 20. The results will also be available on PU Board and Karnataka results websites.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check Karnataka PUC Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site link given above.

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC result' link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration number on the new page.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.