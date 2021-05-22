Even as Karnataka is in the middle of its COVID fight, cases of black fungus, otherwise known as mucormycosis is a notifiable disease. The fungal disease is a serious infection affecting individuals who recovered from COVID-19. Since the infection is less known, people are in panic mode, running from pillar to post in search of treatment.

To ease people's worries, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday assured that treatment for post-COVID black fungus will be provided at government hospitals across the state for free. He further urged people to exercise precaution.

"The treatment for post-covid Black Fungus infection will be provided free of cost at government hospitals in Karnataka. I urge everyone who has recovered from Covid-19, especially those with immunocompromised conditions, to take all precautions to prevent infection," the CM was quoted as saying.

Separately, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned hospitals and medical centers with the capacity to provide treatment for black fungus should not deny admission to patients. He noted that treatment of black fungus requires multidisciplinary approach involving ENT specialists, anaesthetists, ophthalmologists and maxillofacial surgeons.

"Since all these specialist doctors are available in our District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges, people can avail treatment for Mucormycosis in these hospitals apart from Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and other designated regional hospitals," he added.

Resuming vaccination for 18-44 age group

After suspending vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 13 due to shortage of vaccines, the state government is resuming the drive on Saturday. The front-line workers will be the first to get the jab followed by other eligible groups in the list.

"Vaccination for 18-44 years age group is being resumed from May 22 and state procured vaccines will be utilised to vaccinate the eligible beneficiaries," the order stated.