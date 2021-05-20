In the middle of an ongoing deadly pandemic, another serious illness has taken form, which has caused a sense of panic in India. As cases of black fungus are on the rise, the Union Health Ministry has asked all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to declare mucormycosis, which is the scientific name for black fungus, as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. Meanwhile, the government has taken note of the arising issue of shortage of Amphotericin-B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Thursday announced that it has roped in five more pharma companies to produce the anti-fungal drug in addition to the existing six firms. Additionally, Indian companies have also placed orders to import 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B, which is required in abundance to treat the deadly fungal infection.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Ramping up production of Amphotericin-B is the need of the hour. A single patient could need up to 100 vials of the drug for the treatment of black fungus. Due to the demand, the drug is already selling in black market at a premium price, making it hard to get.

Maintain adequate stock

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take measures to address the shortfall in the medicines, like Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus, which is affecting Covid-19 recovered people.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said: "You have to get the medicine from wherever in the world. You have to take steps right now."

The High Court also asked the Centre to apprise it on the steps taken to get the medicine for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) which has been on rise in the national capital and in other states as well.

What is black fungus?

Mucormycosis, which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19, as per sources, has also infected several people in the national capital as it is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of coronavirus. Cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

On May 18, the Haryana government also framed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021". Telangana and Rajasthan have already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.