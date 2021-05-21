As the second wave of coronavirus is continuing its deadly killing spree in India, the rise of Mucormycosis cases, popularly known as black fungus infection is worrying medical experts. The fungal infection often attacks Covid patients whose immune system is compromised due to conditions like diabetes and organ transplants. And now, a piece of unbelievable news has shocked medical experts and people alike in the nation, as a book published in 2018 had predicted the rise of black fungus infection.

2018 book predicted rise in Mucormycosis cases

In the 2018 book, 'Textbook of Medical Mycology' written by Jagdish Chander, the author predicts the rise in black fungus infection cases in India. The author also alarmingly warned that the fungal infection will destroy India very shortly.

"Unlike other fungal diseases, even the AIDS pandemic could not significantly affect the incidence and prevalence of mucormycosis during the last 3.5 decades. However, an upsurge in the number of diabetic cases has really changed the entire scenario more or less like an epidemic in South East Asia posing a very serious health threat. Mucormycosis is going to destroy India shortly, in a couple of years," wrote Chander in the book.

Black Fungus cases troubling medical experts

Even though the black fungus was there with humans for several years, it was around a few weeks back that this infection showed a drastic rise in India among Covid patients. AIIMS director Dr. Sandeep Guleria recently revealed that secondary infections are common among Covid patients, and mortality and morbidity among patients could rise if they get contracted with mucormycosis.

Guleria also warned that black fungus infection could affect the nose, eyes, and brain of the patient. Severe cases of mucormycosis could lead to vision loss, and may even result in the death of the victim. In the initial days of the Covid outbreak, the number of people getting infected with the black fungus was very rare, but now the figures have increased drastically.

Amid the recent spike in black fungus cases in India, medical experts are worried about the shortage of Amphotericin-B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus. To combat the shortage, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has roped in five more pharma companies to produce the anti-fungal drug in addition to the existing six firms.