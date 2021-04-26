Karnataka is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19, reporting record high cases and deaths. Amidst all this, upon the centre's direction, vaccination will be open for citizens between 18-44 years of age. After Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute announced prices of their vaccines in the open market, there was a strong backlash against the government as well as the manufacturers. In a bid to offer relief to its citizens, some state governments agreed to cover the cost of the vaccine and the Karnataka government is of the same opinion.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines will be administered for free of cost of citizens aged Rs 18-44 years. This is applicable across all government vaccination centres.

"COVID-19 vaccines will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all government vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Government vaccination drive for citizens above 45 will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28," Mr Yediyurappa tweeted.

Vaccination drive in India

India has successfully administered over 14 crore vaccine doses in the last 100 days. Starting May 1, the centre is allowing citizens aged between 18 and 44 years to get the jab. Earlier, vaccination was only limited to citizens aged above 45 years, but this will change and cover a large age group.

In view of this, the centre also allowed COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in India, namely, Bharat Biotech and SII to set their prices for the vaccine. In response, Bharat Biotech set the Covaxin price at Rs 600 per dose for state government and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. SII set the Covishield price at Rs 400 per dose to the states and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

States that have agreed to administer vaccines for free, include, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka lockdown

The worsening situation in Karnataka has forced the state government to impose a total lockdown for two weeks starting Tuesday, 9 p.m. Only essential services are allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. People will be allowed to travel for emergency purposes, but inter and intra-state travel will not be permitted.

The decision to impose the lockdown comes after the state recorded 34,804 fresh COVID cases in a day, with Bengaluru accounting for over 20,000 cases. Due to this, there's acute shortage of oxygen beds, ICU, medicines in the hospitals. That's besides the mass cremations, and overwhelmed cremation grounds.