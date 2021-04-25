https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/760242/india-removes-import-duty-remdesivir-until-october.jpg IBTimes IN

Starting May 1, the central government has allowed anyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To do so, the government recommended eligible citizens to use CoWin website for advance booking, which will commence from April 28.

Another major change concerning vaccines that takes effect on May 1 is that state governments and private hospitals can independently procure vaccines and administer them at a fixed price per dose. India currently has two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, authorised for emergency use. Here's how they compare.

Covaxin

Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech and comes in two doses. As per the second interim analysis, Covaxin has shown efficacy of 78 percent in second and 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease. The second dose of Covaxin must be administered within 4-6 weeks of the first dose.

Since the central government has opened the vaccine availability in the open market, it has allowed manufactures to set a fixed price per dose. Covaxin will cost Rs 600 per dose for the states and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

If you choose to get the vaccine at central government hospitals, they are still administered for free. Moreover, the prices fixed by Bharat Biotech might change if private hospitals impose additional service charges. However, some states, including Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu have announced free vaccines.

Covishield

Covishield is developed by by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca. It is manufactured in India by Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII), which also revealed the prices of the vaccine this week. Covishield costs Rs 400 per dose to the states, Rs 600 for private hospitals. It should be administered in two doses, with the second one in four to eight weeks.

Covishield has shown overall efficacy of 70 percent, but it can be 90 percent when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later.

Although the prices have been revised, those aged 45 and above will still be able to get the jab at earlier prices and central government hospitals will administer the jabs for free.