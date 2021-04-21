India begins the third phase of COVID vaccination drive from May 1, allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get the jab. Unlike previously, the government has introduced some new changes, which would affect the prices of the vaccines in the country. At present, the vaccines are only available to people above 45 at a nominal cost of Rs 250 per dose at private hospitals and free in government hospitals. That changes now.

Taking note of the Centre's latest decision, Serum Institute has announced revised prices for its Covishield vaccine for states and private hospitals in India. As per the official announcement, Covisheild will be available to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose and the state government would get the vaccine at Rs 400 a dose. Serum has kept the Covishield pricing for the centre unchanged at Rs 150 a dose, which would make it the cheapest to get the shot from central government hospitals or establishments.

Still affordable than foreign vaccines

Serum, in its order, pointed out that the Covishield pricing is still lower than any of the foreign vaccines, which range from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 a shot. Serum pointed out that American vaccines cost over Rs 1,500 a dose, while Russian and Chinese jabs are priced over Rs 750.

Serum Institute also noted that it would follow government's new policy by reserving 50 percent of the vaccine doses for the centre and the rest being distributed among states and private hospitals.

"Owing to the complexity and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems," SII said in a statement.

India's vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate countrymen in the shortest possible time.

"The Government ensured that all the vaccine manufacturers not only get all possible help and logistic support, but also the process of vaccine approval is speedy and scientific," the Prime Minister said. He assured all possible support and a smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently in the trial phase.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry has approved sanction of Rs 3,000 crore credit for the Serum Institute and Rs 1,500 crore to Bharat Biotech, and the credit will be disbursed at the earliest. Serum chief Adar Poonawalla said in a recent interview that his company would be able to supply over 100 million doses per month after July.