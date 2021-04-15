The COVID-19 pandemic has in many ways bared the cracks and drawbacks of quite a few aspects of our national infrastructure. However, it has also brought to the fore the sheer determination of the country's doctors and researchers to take the virus by its spikes and fight back. Among such pioneers is Dr. Sumathy K, head of Research and Development at Bharat Biotech, who played a crucial role in the development of India's indigenous vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Along with Dr. Krishna Ella, founder of Bharat Biotech, Dr. Raches Ella, project lead of Covaxin, Dr. Sumathy was one of the masterminds behind the realization of the dream of a homegrown vaccine against a disease that has indiscriminately struck all of mankind.

Contributions to Other Vaccines

Dr. Sumathy received her Ph.D. in Life Sciences from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She secured a Commonwealth scholarship from University College, London, and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Before taking on a vital role in the development of Covaxin, she also contributed immensely towards the development of vaccines against other diseases that affect several populations across the world.

In 2016, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced the development of vaccines against the dreaded Zika virus (ZIKV), which spreads through mosquitoes belonging to the genus Aedes. Dr. Sumathy was an active part of this research. A year later, in 2017, she was the first author of the study that announced the efficacy of a vaccine that was found to provide 100 percent protection in mice. In 2021, the company announced the launch of its two 'Zikavac' vaccines.

Over the past decade, Dr. Sumathy has also made significant contributions towards the understanding of another mosquito-borne pathogen—the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV). She has authored several papers on the diversity of the Chikungunya virus in India, and the immunity acquired through infection from the virus. The scientist has been a part of Bharat Biotech's research into the development of the disease.

An Indigenous Weapon Against COVID-19

Though several potential vaccine candidates from across the world stepped up to the challenge of immunizing people against COVID-19, only a few managed to reach the masses. One such candidate was Covaxin—the fruit of Dr. Sumathy and her colleagues' efforts for over one and a half years.

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine. In other words, it is a vaccine that utilizes chemically treated SARS-CoV-2coronavirus that is incapable of reproduction and devoid of pathogenicity. It is administered in two doses; 28 days apart.

The indigenous vaccine is the product of the collaboration between Bharat Biotech, the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In March 2021, it was reported that Covaxin showed interim vaccine efficacy of 81 percent in Phase III trials comprising 25,800 subjects. Earlier this month, Covaxin received trial approval for the third dose of Covaxin for participants who have already received the second dose, from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC).