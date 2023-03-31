Setting the tone for a high voltage contest in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hinted at fielding his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in the May 10 Assembly polls.

Citing increasing demand in the party for the same, Chief Minister Bommai said, "We will put up a tough fight in Varuna constituency against Siddaramaiah. It is the public's demand that Vijayendra should contest against him. However, the final decision would be taken by Yediyurappa and the Parliamentary board.".

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa, who is also a BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member, visited Mysuru district this morning to take stock of the ground realities in this regard.

He is likely to hold a meeting with leaders of Varuna constituency after attending a private function. His visit to Mysuru has gained prominence against the backdrop of Vijayendra's contest.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had stated that the BJP is contemplating to field his son Vijayendra from Varuna constituency. The high command will take a call on finalising the candidature of Vijayendra for Varuna, he added.

"Siddaramaiah's victory won't come easily. The ground beneath him is falling. We will field a strong candidate against him," Yediyurappa had stated.

Reacting to Vijayendra's candidature from Varuna, Siddaramaiah had stated that he had never bothered about his opponents.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the development, stated he would welcome Yediyurappa himself to contest from Varuna constituency against Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah has announced that it is his last election and based on his wish to contest from the native constituency, from where he began political career, he had been given a ticket.

(With inputs from IANS)