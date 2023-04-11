The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, comprising 189 names.

The list was released at the party headquarters here by Karnataka election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh in the presence of other leaders.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency.

Arun Singh said that the list includes 52 fresh faces, while there are 32 candidates from the OBC category, 30 from the Scheduled Castes and 16 from the Scheduled Tribes.

Expressing confidence about the party's victory, Singh said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. While on the other hand, he alleged that the Congress is losing space in Karnataka and is crippled by infighting while the Janata Dal-Secular is "a sinking ship".

Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

Key takeaways:

Chikkarevanna replaces Mahadevappa in Ramadurga. Chandru Lamani ticket replaces of Ramanna Lamani in Shirahatti. Ravi Patil replaces Anil Benake in Belgaum North Bhagirathi replaces of S Angar in Sulya. Asha Thimmappa replaces Sanjeev Mathandur in Puttur Yash Pal Suvarna replaces Raghupathi Bhatt in Udupi Kiran Kodagu replaces Haladi Srinivas in Kundapur Suresh Shetty replaces Lalaji Mendon in Kapu constituency Lingamurthy replaces Goolihatti Shekar in Hosdurga constituency BY Vijayendra replaces his father, fBS Yediyurappa in Shikaripura seat

Check out the full list of BJP candidates for Karnataka polls 2023 below: