The three-time chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief, BS Yeddyurappa, will meet the Governor on Friday morning to stake claim to form his government.

"I am going to meet the Governor today at 10 am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," said Yeddyurappa.

The announcement comes a day after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three legislators, banning them from the Legislative Assembly till 2023.

Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R. Shankar were disqualified under anti-defection laws that forbid legislators from skipping voting in the House in case their party has issued whip to that effect.

All 12 rebel MLAs from Congress had skipped trust vote despite a whip from Congress Legislative Party chief DK Shivakumar.

"I rejected the resignation first. I arrived at an inference that these resignations are voluntary in nature and then based on evidence, I disqualified them," said the Speaker, explaining the cause of Jarkiholi and Kumthalli's disqualification.

