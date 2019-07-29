Live

The newly-formed BJP government in the state of Karnataka will face a trust vote in the assembly on Monday, July 29. This trust vote comes after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel Congress-JD(S) lawmakers on Sunday. However, the disqualification will have no impact on the trust vote.

The BJP had issued a whip to all 105 legislators to attend the assembly meeting at 11 am today when Yediyurappa will move a vote of confidence to prove the majority.

The Karnataka government, headed by HD Kumaraswamy, faced a massive downfall last Tuesday when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the trust vote in the assembly, paving the way for Yediyurappa to swear-in as the state chief minister.

Live Updates