The newly-formed BJP government in the state of Karnataka will face a trust vote in the assembly on Monday, July 29. This trust vote comes after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel Congress-JD(S) lawmakers on Sunday. However, the disqualification will have no impact on the trust vote.
The BJP had issued a whip to all 105 legislators to attend the assembly meeting at 11 am today when Yediyurappa will move a vote of confidence to prove the majority.
The Karnataka government, headed by HD Kumaraswamy, faced a massive downfall last Tuesday when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the trust vote in the assembly, paving the way for Yediyurappa to swear-in as the state chief minister.
Live Updates
Yedyurappa welcomes trust vote; assures that he will work for development of the state
"I welcome your comments on my government. If you any issue please call me right away that this is wrong. We'll work to get it right. Every minute I will try to work for Development. I won't break your trust. I request you to support me," Yedyurappa said after winning the trust vote
BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote
BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote after his speech at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.
HDK says that the speaker did not act in a hurry but looked into matters carefully
"You have left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads. Since last week I've been seeing all developments. Speaker's decision sends a strong message. He didn't act in hurry. He looked into the matter very carefully, and looked looked into each case," HD Kumaraswamy said at the Vidhana Soudha during the trust vote.
Siddaramaiah questions BSY regarding a stable government
"Unfortunately, Yediyurappa has never been CM with people's mandate. Where's the mandate? You didn't have it in 2008, 2018 or even now. When he took oath there were 222 MLAs in House, where did BJP have 112 MLAs for majority? They had 105 seats. That is not mandate," Siddaramaiah said.
He added, "We hope you (BS Yediyurappa) will be chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible! I oppose this confidence motion because the reason is this government is unconstitutional and immoral."
'I have no obligation to answer your questions,' HD Kumaraswamy tells Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda in his speech
"Forget and forgive is something I believe in. I love people who oppose me as well. I want to thank Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda," the chief minister said.
Congress' Siddaramaiah wishes only good luck to BSY
"We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over 4 days. I too participated in that and I don't wish to speak about it. I could've spoken about circumstances under which Yediyurappa became CM. I wish him well and welcome his assurance that he'll work for people," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.
I've decided to give 2 installments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme from state's side: BSY
"There is drought. I want to address farmers' issues. I've decided to give 2 installments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme from state's side. I appeal to opposition that we must work together. I appeal to House to unanimously express confidence in me," BS Yediyurappa says.
Proceedings underway at Vidhana Soudha
'The administration has failed & we'll set it right,' BSY says at Vidhana Soudha
As proceedings at Vidhana Soudha begins, BS Yediyurappa says"When Siddaramaiah & HD Kumaraswamy were CMs they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. The administration has failed & we'll set it right. I assurance the House that we won't indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget & forgive."
Coalition could get upto only 99 votes against the 105 for the BJP
Maximum number of votes the Congress-JD(S) coalition to scrape up will be 99 while BJP is looking at a 105 vote majority.
The Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting has come to an end
The Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting, headed by HD Kumaraswamy was consldudd ahead of the trust vote at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.