The Karnataka government has given a green signal to open Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes across the state from next Monday (November 8).

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a notification in this effect on Thursday. The order allows the LKG and UKG classes in all talukas of the state where less than two per cent of Covid positivity is recorded.

Schools to follow SoPs

It has been ordered to conduct half-day classes from Monday to Friday between 9.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. The government has earlier allowed Angawadi centers to open from November 8.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. It has been made mandatory to get consent letters from parents of children. The school management has been asked to provide clean, hygienic drinking water. It has been advised to test all children if any case of Covid-19 is reported.

