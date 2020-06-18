On June 18th Karnataka observed Mask Day in the state. In the state's capital, marking the occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had organised a march from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to promote awareness on the need for masks and their importance in the fight against COVID-19. Joining him on the march was the Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and cricketer Anil Kumble.

BBMP had earlier announced that Mask Day would be observed on Thursday in the state to spread awareness on the use and importance of wearing the mask. The event comes as the number of cases in the state continues to rise with 204 cases recorded on Wednesday.

CM Yediyurappa leads march from Vidhana Soudha

It was earlier announced that the state of Karnataka would be organising a march and awareness drive to mark Mask Day. On Thursday, Bengaluru saw a march led by the state's CM Yediyurappa marching from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park.

#MaskDay is being observed in Karnataka today. @CMofKarnataka Sri @BSYBJP led the #Mask_Day march that was held in Bengaluru to create awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks in this #COVID era. Team BSY deserves all accolades @GovindKarjol @drashwathcn pic.twitter.com/MCFAVyT0xk — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) June 18, 2020

All district headquarters will be celebrating Mask Day, the CM said at the event while speaking to the press, "We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today." Yediyurappa added that a fine of Rs 200 would be charged against any citizen found not wearing a mask in the state.

The march from Vidhana Soudha was led by the CM, and he was joined by noted icons of the state. Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar who is the son of the legendary Rajkumar and the renowned cricketer, Anil Kumble.

The march was organised to raise awareness of safety precautions that need to be taken against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state has been seeing a steady rise in infections around the state, as the number of confirmed cases in Karnataka stands at 7,734. BBMP so far has been trying to raise awareness and emphasise on the need to limit spitting in public and encourage wearing masks while stepping out.