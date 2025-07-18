The Karnataka Police have issued a notice to Bengaluru MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, requiring him to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva. This development has sparked significant political tension in the state. Basavaraj, a senior MLA from the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency, has been named as the fifth accused in the FIR.

Police sources have confirmed that he must present himself to the authorities within 48 hours. Initial investigations suggest that Basavaraj had connections with the main accused, Jagadish, who was reportedly in regular contact with the MLA.

The case took an unexpected turn when the victim's mother, Vijayalakshmi, claimed she never mentioned Basavaraj's name to the police, raising questions about how his name appeared in the FIR. This revelation has added complexity to the case, prompting reactions from various political figures. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the complainant had insisted on naming the BJP MLA as an accused.

"The complainant forced the police to include his name. Now, she is claiming that she never mentioned the BJP MLA's name to the police," he said.

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, criticized the Congress government, accusing it of targeting opposition MLAs. "The Congress government is trying to suppress opposition MLAs. In the rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiva murder case, his mother Vijayalakshmi has stated, 'I did not file a complaint against Byrathi Basavaraj; the police themselves added his name'. This proves the extent to which the Congress government has stooped in using political vendetta in this case," Ashoka remarked.

Political Repercussions and Allegations

Ashoka further questioned the Congress party's stance, highlighting the irony in their allegations against the Central government for misusing investigative agencies like the CBI, IT, and ED to target opposition leaders.

"The Congress government must shed its illusion that it can intimidate BJP MLAs by foisting false cases against them. The BJP does not protect any criminals. If there are allegations, let the investigation be conducted as per law and let it be proven in court. But if the government continues to pursue such vendetta politics and target opposition MLAs, we will be forced to launch an intense agitation against it -- this is a warning," Ashoka stated.

Byrathi Basavaraj, who was once a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP, finds himself in a precarious position. His younger brother, Byrathi Suresh, is currently a close aide to CM Siddaramaiah and serves as the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning. This familial connection adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama. The murder of Shivaprakash was a brutal affair. He was hacked to death in front of his residence, and a chilling video capturing the murder has surfaced, intensifying public outrage.

The footage shows the 40-year-old man being repeatedly attacked with machetes and weapons by a group of assailants outside his residence near Halasuru Lake. On the night of the murder, five men allegedly arrived in a car and launched a swift, coordinated attack on Shivaprakash, who was standing outside his house. The assailants fled after inflicting fatal injuries, leaving him dead on the street. The police confirmed that they had filed an FIR against Jagadish earlier based on Shivaprakash's complaint, but the proceedings were stayed by a court order.