The rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who are camping at a Mumbai hotel, have released a second video claiming that they will not attend the floor test in the assembly session on Monday, July 22.

The dissident MLAs have been firm on their stand that they will not back out from their resignation. The rebel MLA Byrathi Basavaraj said that they did not quit the party for the money but for self-respect. The legislators claimed that the MLAs who won two times were made ministers but the leaders who have won more than five times were ignored by the government.

The MLAs also cleared that they were not held at gunpoint, as claimed by Congress leader DK Shivakumar, nor did somebody try and tempt them to resign from the party. They said that they were frustrated by the attitude of the party leaders and did not want to continue in the party.

The General Secretary of BJP Karnataka Ravi Kumar reacted on the video message by the MLAs. He said that despite the best efforts by DK Shivakumar, the rebel MLAs will make sure that the coalition government will fall on Monday.

In their final attempt to save the coalition government, the JD(S) leaders are meeting former CM and CLP leader Siddaramaiah at his residence and will urge him to become the CM.