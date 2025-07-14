Maharashtra Police have arrested Lingaraj Kanni, a close associate of Karnataka's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Information Technology, and Biotechnology (IT and BT), Priyank Kharge. The arrest, executed by the Thane police, has stirred the political landscape, given Kanni's role as the president of the Kalaburagi South Block Congress Unit. The charges against him are severe, involving drug peddling, a serious offense under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest occurred in Thane city, where Kanni was allegedly found in possession of narcotic substances. Authorities claim he was attempting to sell these substances, which included a substantial quantity of a banned Codeine-based syrup—120 bottles in total. This incident has not only raised questions about Kanni's activities but also about his connections with influential political figures, including Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil.

Kanni's political journey is noteworthy. He joined the Congress party during the 2023 Karnataka State Assembly elections, having previously been affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This switch in allegiance adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative, as it highlights the fluid nature of political affiliations and the potential implications of such shifts.

Minister Priyank Kharge, however, has denied any involvement in the contractor's suicide case. Addressing the media, he stated, "There are two versions of the incident. Let there be a free and fair probe. Neither I, my department, nor the government is involved in this matter." He has also requested the Home Minister to establish an independent authority to investigate the case, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and justice.

The BJP's demands for Kharge's arrest have been met with resistance from the minister, who has questioned the basis of these demands. "Am I an accused? On what basis are they asking for my arrest? This is purely a political vendetta," he remarked, highlighting the political undertones of the situation. Kharge has also pointed out that several BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, MLA N. Munirathna, and MLC C.T. Ravi, are facing cases themselves, suggesting that the BJP's actions are motivated by ideological differences rather than genuine concern for justice.

The political landscape in Karnataka is further complicated by the recent arrest of three men in Thane, including Lingaraj Kanni, in connection with the possession of 120 bottles of banned Codeine syrup. This incident, which occurred on June 22, involved the detention of Tausif Surve, a driver, along with Linkgaraj Allgud and Irfan Ibrahim, both residents of Karnataka. The involvement of individuals from Karnataka in such activities in Maharashtra adds another dimension to the ongoing investigations and political discourse.

