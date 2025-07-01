Karnataka's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, has recently made headlines with his controversial statement regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kharge declared that if the Congress party comes to power at the national level, it will contemplate imposing a ban on the RSS. This announcement has reignited the longstanding ideological conflict between the Congress party and the RSS, a topic that has been a focal point in Indian politics for many years.

Kharge's remarks were a direct response to a statement by Dattatreya Hosabale, a senior RSS leader, who proposed the removal of the words 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Indian Constitution. This suggestion has been met with strong opposition from various political and social quarters.

Kharge questioned the ideological stance of Hosabale and the RSS, stating, "What school of thought does Mr. Hosabale represent? He comes from an RSS background — an organisation that has always shown aversion to secularism, equality, and socialism."

The RSS, since its inception, has been a controversial organization in India, often criticized for its perceived opposition to the secular and socialist principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Kharge emphasized this point, stating, "Since its inception, the RSS has been allergic to the Constitution, to the idea of equality, and economic equity. This is not new — they are now merely reiterating their long-held ideology."

Kharge's declaration that the Congress would consider banning the RSS again if it comes to power at the Centre has added fuel to the political fire. "When our government comes to power at the Centre, we will consider banning the RSS again," he declared.

The debate over the words 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution is not new. These terms were added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution during the Emergency period in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment. The inclusion of these words was intended to emphasize the commitment of the Indian state to secularism and socialism, principles that have been central to the Congress party's ideology.

Kharge questioned the RSS's aversion to these terms, asking, "What is wrong with the word 'secular'? What is wrong with 'socialism'? Why do they have an allergy to these words? Their ideology supports only one religion and one section of people. But we will uphold and protect the Constitution."

He further challenged the RSS to understand the dynamic nature of the Constitution, citing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. "Let the RSS read what Ambedkar has said - that changes must be made from time to time, according to the aspirations of the people. The Constitution is a living document. Do they even understand that?" he questioned.

Kharge accused the RSS of attempting to rewrite history and spreading misinformation through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. "The RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle, and now they are attempting to fabricate their own version of history. That's why they post all kinds of misinformation on WhatsApp and Facebook," he added.

He urged the RSS to study Ambedkar's writings more thoroughly, claiming that the organization has always been opposed to Ambedkar's ideas. "First, let them read Ambedkar properly. The RSS has always been opposed to him," he claimed.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, Kharge recounted his efforts to raise these issues in the legislative assembly, only to be met with resistance. "I even raised this issue in the House and submitted documents to the BJP. Yet, they did not resign. Instead, they bark like stray dogs and try to divert attention from the real issues. Let them educate themselves first," he concluded.

