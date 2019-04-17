A man chopped his wife's head off after stabbing her to death and tried to dump her body in a canal. The victim, 19-year-old Nivetha, and her husband Muniappan, 28, had been married only for eight months and were living at Mettukadai near Erode in Tamil Nadu. Muniappan hails from Shimoga district of Karnataka.

According to the police, the couple used to get into arguments that would eventually lead to a fight. It was reported that Muniappan doubted her fidelity. A similar clash broke out between the couples on Monday and an angry Muniappan stabbed his wife on the neck and then beheaded her.

According to the reports, after murdering Nivetha, Muniappan stuffed her body in a tow sack and her severed head in a bag. He tied the bag and sack to his motorbike and proceeded to dump them in a nearby canal when some people noticed a woman's leg protruding from the sack.

The alarmed public chased Muniappan, who abandoned his bike and jumped into the canal. The mob caught him forthwith. The police rushed to the scene after being alerted about the incident and arrested Muniappan. Police booked him for murder and initiated an investigation into the matter.